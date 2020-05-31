-$0.07 EPS Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Biomerica by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 97,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,161. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of -0.79.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

