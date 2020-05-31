$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. THL Credit posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 197.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other THL Credit news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn sold 30,600 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $90,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Fellows acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 93,566 shares of company stock valued at $273,014. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of THL Credit by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,583 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of THL Credit by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCRD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 124,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,629. THL Credit has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

