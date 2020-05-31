-$0.08 EPS Expected for Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oragenics’ earnings. Oragenics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oragenics.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Oragenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of OGEN stock remained flat at $$0.56 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,850,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

