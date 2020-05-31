-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. US Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $112.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 67.12% and a negative net margin of 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USWS. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

USWS stock remained flat at $$0.47 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.70. US Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,391,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

