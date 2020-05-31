$0.15 EPS Expected for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s earnings. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 75.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE:CMO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,513. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

In related news, Director John L. Bernard acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Also, SVP Roy Kim acquired 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,800 shares of company stock worth $348,836. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 705,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 91,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 53,879,950.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

