-$0.15 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.22). Nautilus reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $93.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $245,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,150.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nautilus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Nautilus by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

