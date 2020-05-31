-$0.16 EPS Expected for Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Livexlive Media posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Livexlive Media.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIVX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livexlive Media stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 444,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,371. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Livexlive Media has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

