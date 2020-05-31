$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. OneMain posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

OMF traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.43. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,653,519 shares in the company, valued at $76,952,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,121. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in OneMain by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in OneMain by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in OneMain by 15,961.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.