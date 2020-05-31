-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Superconductor by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Superconductor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.