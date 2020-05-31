-$0.25 EPS Expected for Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings. Eastside Distilling posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastside Distilling.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 104.48% and a negative return on equity of 168.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Eastside Distilling stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 26,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,932. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.00. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 668,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.