-$0.28 EPS Expected for Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

MBOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter worth $4,073,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Microbot Medical by 420.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Microbot Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microbot Medical by 353.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 91,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,329. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

