$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLED. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,158.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 275,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 253,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,149,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.60. 401,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,401. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.34. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

