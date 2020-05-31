$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.38. Centurylink reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CTL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CTL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 23,210,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,271,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

