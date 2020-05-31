$0.34 EPS Expected for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.59. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Trustmark stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 327,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,382. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Trustmark by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Trustmark by 996.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Trustmark by 43.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Trustmark by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

