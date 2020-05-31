-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.33). Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

MRNA stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,815,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,636,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81. Moderna has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $15,542,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,234,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,590,526.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $293,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,440,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,805 shares of company stock valued at $40,485,112. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

