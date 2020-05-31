-$0.43 EPS Expected for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.31). Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

OVV traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,395,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $39,555.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,085. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

