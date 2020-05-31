$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is $0.84. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,350,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,162. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after buying an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

