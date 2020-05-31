-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.97) and the highest is $0.27. GameStop reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,142.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

GME traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,779. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.85.

In other GameStop news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,769.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.