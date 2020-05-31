-$0.79 EPS Expected for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Sabre reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 429.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,881,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,510. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.76. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 137.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 586.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

