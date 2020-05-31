-$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce ($0.88) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Guess? posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 252%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GES. Cowen downgraded shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,123. Guess? has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $647.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

