0Chain Achieves Market Cap of $4.49 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. 0Chain has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $66,123.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

