0xcert Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $313,647.35 and approximately $25,633.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.61 or 0.05019182 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00055001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

