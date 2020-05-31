-$1.35 EPS Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) to report ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.52) and the highest is ($1.11). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.52) to ($5.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($5.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.91).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 936,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.33.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

