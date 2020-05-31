$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) to report $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of AGR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 1,113,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,661. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

