$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.51 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Zelman & Associates lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $52.50. 2,333,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,330. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

