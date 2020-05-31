$1.52 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report sales of $1.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 million to $1.69 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $5.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 million to $5.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $8.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Biomerica news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,657. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. 97,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.