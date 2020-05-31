-$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.92). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,022.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.37) to ($3.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 38,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 1,382,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,768. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $31.63.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.