$102.85 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post $102.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $112.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $423.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.62 million to $428.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $422.03 million, with estimates ranging from $418.78 million to $425.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

SKT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 3,499,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

In other news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

