1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.49 ($34.29).

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

ETR:DRI traded down €0.49 ($0.57) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €23.02 ($26.77). 266,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a fifty-two week high of €32.88 ($38.23). The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

