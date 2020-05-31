$112.82 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to post $112.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.40 million and the lowest is $48.76 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $703.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 8,600,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,686.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.