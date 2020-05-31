$124.70 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post sales of $124.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $129.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $485.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $503.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $454.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $464.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.71. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,981,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $17,960,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.