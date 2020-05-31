$159.30 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce sales of $159.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.00 million and the lowest is $131.60 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $96.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $539.30 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $568.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $24.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 164,957 shares of company stock worth $1,109,315. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,379. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

