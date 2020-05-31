$179.34 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report sales of $179.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.09 million and the highest is $180.03 million. WNS posted sales of $211.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $843.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.99 million to $896.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $947.80 million, with estimates ranging from $878.89 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. WNS’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

WNS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 226,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,700. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WNS by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 2,074.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

