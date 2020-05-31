1irstcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.08 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and $44,079.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00006397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.68 or 0.02256228 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009063 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,274,967 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

