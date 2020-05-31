$284.50 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce sales of $284.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the highest is $293.00 million. Navient posted sales of $293.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $839.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAVI. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

NAVI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. 2,304,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,622. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 443,020 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Navient by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Navient by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,544,000 after buying an additional 313,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Navient by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 465,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 106,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

