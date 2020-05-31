2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). 2U also posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

TWOU traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 2,192,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,499. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.56. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

