$31.58 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post sales of $31.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.69 million to $34.93 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $28.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $127.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.91 million to $138.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.21 million, with estimates ranging from $124.05 million to $147.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOD shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 384,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.