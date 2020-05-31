$319.79 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce sales of $319.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.38 million and the lowest is $274.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $536.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GES. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 3,738.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 222,037 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Guess? by 195.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 117,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $14,220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess? stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 1,810,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

