$42.21 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce sales of $42.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.92 billion. AT&T posted sales of $44.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $173.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.87 billion to $182.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $176.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.37 billion to $184.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

Shares of T traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.86. 41,908,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,063,780. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $24,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

