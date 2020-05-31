$465.63 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to post $465.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $460.00 million. Argo Group reported sales of $476.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss purchased 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $229,556.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,974.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,515 shares of company stock worth $307,065 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,993,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

NASDAQ:ARGO traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 422,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. Argo Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $76.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

