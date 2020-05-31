4NEW Hits Market Capitalization of $8,916.82 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $8,916.82 and $1,994.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, LATOKEN, Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.02063480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00182348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023885 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, Cobinhood, Hotbit, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

