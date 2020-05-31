$5.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to announce sales of $5.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.17 billion. Centurylink reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year sales of $20.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 billion to $20.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 9.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,614,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 137,241 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 41.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,480 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 69.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,345,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 551,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 1,978.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,210,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,946. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

