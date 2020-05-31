$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.51 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $23.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

USB traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,350,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

