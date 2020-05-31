$5.73 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post $5.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.20 million. Arvinas reported sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $24.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.34 million to $26.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.55 million, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,483.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $203,282.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,665,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,689. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $11.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. 4,860,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,048. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

