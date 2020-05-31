$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to post $50,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the lowest is $10,000.00. IMV reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year sales of $1.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $3.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 million, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $3.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMV.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of IMV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of IMV from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NYSE:IMV traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 211,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IMV by 172.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in IMV in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in IMV in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

