$61.92 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will post sales of $61.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.04 million and the lowest is $60.79 million. Navigator reported sales of $57.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $270.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $277.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $319.52 million, with estimates ranging from $308.68 million to $330.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navigator currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE NVGS traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 498,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,310. Navigator has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,813,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,389,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,015,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 69,248 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

