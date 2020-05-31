$81.18 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to announce sales of $81.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.39 million and the highest is $85.34 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $82.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $349.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.43 million to $356.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $363.39 million, with estimates ranging from $351.07 million to $376.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 113.76% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $93.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million.

PBFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $224,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 318,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,425. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 961,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.67. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

