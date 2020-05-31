$850,000.00 in Sales Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce sales of $850,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Polarityte reported sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year sales of $3.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 million to $3.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.22 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,561.72% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Polarityte by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Polarityte by 408.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Polarityte by 57.1% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 452,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,064. The company has a market cap of $37.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.72. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

