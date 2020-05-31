Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives €19.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.57 ($22.76).

Several analysts have commented on ARL shares. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

ARL traded down €0.81 ($0.94) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €17.20 ($20.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a twelve month high of €31.90 ($37.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

