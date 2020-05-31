ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.44.

ACAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,425.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 54,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,702,030.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,877 shares of company stock valued at $15,330,583. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,948. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.